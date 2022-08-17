U.S. traffic deaths hit 20-year-high in early 2022
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. traffic deaths jumped about 7% in the first three months of 2022 to 9,560, hitting the highest number killed on American roads in the quarterly period since 2002, regulators said on Wednesday in a preliminary estimate.
Traffic deaths have been rising sharply since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. In 2021, U.S. traffic deaths jumped 10.5% in 2021 to 42,915 - the highest number killed on American roads in a single-year since 2005.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- American
- NHTSA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as 'nuclear shield'
Biden: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. strike in Afghanistan
Biden: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. strike in Afghanistan
Biden to name FEMA, CDC officials to lead U.S. monkeypox response -AP
Biden: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. strike in Afghanistan