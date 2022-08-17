Left Menu

Goa reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 877

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:53 IST
Goa on Wednesday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 14.39 per cent, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, said the health department.

With this, the overall tally rose to 2,54,352, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,956, said the department in a bulletin.

As many as 1,389 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall tally to 20,38,457, it said.

Also, 122 patients recovered during the day, taking their cumulative count to 2,49,518 and leaving the state with 877 active cases, said the bulletin.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,54,352; new cases 200; death toll 3,956; discharged 2,49,518; active cases 877; total tests 20,38,457.

