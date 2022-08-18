China reports 3,570 new COVID cases for Aug 17 vs 3,036 day earlier

Left Menu

Mainland China reported 3,570 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 17, of which 682 were symptomatic and 2,888 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 3,036 new cases a day earlier - 637 symptomatic and 2,399 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-08-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 06:42 IST
That compared with 3,036 new cases a day earlier - 637 symptomatic and 2,399 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 17, mainland China had confirmed 237,580 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported four symptomatic case, compared with one a day ago, and one asymptomatic case, the same as a day before, according to local government data. Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and four local asymptomatic cases of which two were reported outside quarantined areas, versus four the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 4,393 symptomatic and 6,099 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

