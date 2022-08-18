Left Menu

Thane records 227 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,606

As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtras Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.With the addition of the latest infections on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,606 active COVID-19 cases, he said.The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest infections on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,606 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938. The recovery count has reached 7,24,398, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

