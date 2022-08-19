Left Menu

Japanese Encephalitis claimed 77 lives in Assam since July: Report

Two new cases were also registered during the day, one each from Goalpara and Sonitpur.The Japanese encephalitis tally in the state stood at 377.All nine medical colleges in Assam and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities, and designated as Japanese encephalitis treatment centres, officials said.It is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-08-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 16:28 IST
Japanese encephalitis has claimed 77 lives in Assam and more than 370 cases have been reported since the last one month, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

Two fresh fatalities due to the infection were reported from Kamrup district, it said. Two new cases were also registered during the day, one each from Goalpara and Sonitpur.

The Japanese encephalitis tally in the state stood at 377.

All nine medical colleges in Assam and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities, and designated as Japanese encephalitis treatment centres, officials said.

It is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus is found in pigs and birds, and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite the infected animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

