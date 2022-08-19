Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:12 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a ceremony to thank and praise military medics for spearheading the country's fight against the coronavirus in the capital Pyongyang, state media said. Following is a summary of other recent developments in the pandemic:

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand saw 3.78 million tourist arrivals from January to Aug. 17, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 taskforce said.

* Mainland China reported 2,804 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 18, of which 603 were symptomatic and 2,201 were asymptomatic. * Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 18, down from four a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier.

EUROPE * Tourists are back in the French capital, and for the riverside booksellers - known as "bouquinistes" in France - it's the end of fears that the COVID-19 pandemic might spell the end of a business that dates back to the 16th century.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended the use of French drugmaker Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine.

* Novavax's Nuvaxovid vaccine was granted expanded provisional approval in New Zealand for adolescents aged 12 through 17. * Arcturus Therapeutics said clinical data on its ARCT-154 vaccine showed high, sustained geometric mean fold rises in neutralizing antibodies against all evaluated Omicron variants.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China stocks closed down on Friday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and a sluggish economic recovery lingered.

* Tapestry Inc and Estee Lauder Cos Inc forecast full-year earnings below estimates on Thursday, underscoring the hit global luxury goods companies are taking from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. (Compiled by Dina Kartit and Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022