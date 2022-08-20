Delhi reports 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin.

Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

On Thursday, the city recorded 1,964 COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 9,874 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 5,559, down from 6,146 the previous day. As many as 3,954 patients are in home-isolation, the bulletin showed.

Of the 9,421 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 515 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 291 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP had come into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

