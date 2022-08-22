Left Menu

China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,310 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 20 of which 602 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That was up from 2,354 new cases a day earlier - 639 symptomatic and 1,715 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 05:20 IST
China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,310 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 20 of which 602 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That was up from 2,354 new cases a day earlier - 639 symptomatic and 1,715 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the toll at 5,226. By Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 239,424 cases with symptoms.

Beijing, the capital, reported 10 symptomatic cases, up from four a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases, from one earlier, local government data showed. The business hub of Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic case, versus one a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, the same as a day earlier, the data showed.

Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 440 symptomatic and 625 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022