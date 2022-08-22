China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,310 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 20 of which 602 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That was up from 2,354 new cases a day earlier - 639 symptomatic and 1,715 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the toll at 5,226. By Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 239,424 cases with symptoms.

Beijing, the capital, reported 10 symptomatic cases, up from four a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases, from one earlier, local government data showed. The business hub of Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic case, versus one a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, the same as a day earlier, the data showed.

Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 440 symptomatic and 625 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.

