Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 21

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, up from two cases a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, versus none a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, same as the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 21, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: China's Shanghai reports zero new local COVID cases for Aug 8

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)