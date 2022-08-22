Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 21
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-08-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 05:26 IST
- Country:
- China
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, up from two cases a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, versus none a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.
No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, same as the day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 21, unchanged from a day earlier.
Also Read: China's Shanghai reports zero new local COVID cases for Aug 8
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
Advertisement