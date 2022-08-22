U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot for adolescents
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:48 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.
The recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization for the vaccine for the age group earlier this month.
