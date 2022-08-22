Left Menu

U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot for adolescents

Updated: 22-08-2022 20:48 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization for the vaccine for the age group earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

