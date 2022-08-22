Left Menu

Delhi sees further drop in COVID cases, logs 625 fresh infections in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 625 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, another drop in the infections in comparison to yesterday, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:32 IST
Delhi sees further drop in COVID cases, logs 625 fresh infections in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported 625 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, another drop in the infections in comparison to yesterday, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Monday. The city had reported 942 fresh infections yesterday with a case positivity rate of 7.25 per cent which increased to 9.27 per cent today.

The active cases in the city dropped to 4,645 from 5,559 yesterday. According to the bulletin, 1,114 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 19,63,376.

Seven patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the city rose to 26,427. A total of 6,744 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As many as 25,738 beneficiaries were administered COVID vaccines during this period. Cumulatively, 3,62,42,820 doses of vaccines have been jabbed so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022