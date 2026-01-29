Left Menu

Alessia Russo Leads Arsenal to Women's Champions Cup Final

Alessia Russo scored twice in the second half, securing Arsenal's 6-0 win over ASFAR and a place in the Women's Champions Cup final. Arsenal will face Corinthians, following their 1-0 victory over Gotham FC. The final promises high stakes with the winner claiming $2.3 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:25 IST
Alessia Russo became the star of the night as she scored two quick goals in the second half, leading Arsenal to a commanding 6-0 victory over Moroccan club ASFAR. This triumph earned Arsenal a spot in the final of the inaugural Women's Champions Cup, to be held this Sunday against Brazilian giants Corinthians.

The first half saw Arsenal establishing a strong lead, with early goals from Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum. Mariona Caldentey's penalty, followed by Olivia Smith's powerful shot, ensured Arsenal entered halftime at 4-0. Russo, coming on as a substitute in the 61st minute, continued the onslaught with her two well-placed goals.

Earlier on the same day, Corinthians had secured their place in the final by defeating Gotham FC 1-0, thanks to a late strike by Gabi Zanotti. The final and the third-place match offer significant prize money, with $2.3 million for the champion and $1 million for the runner-up in this international club competition.

