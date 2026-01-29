Tragedy Strikes: Ajit Pawar's Sudden Demise Leaves Maharashtra in Mourning

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the residence of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, in his native village of Katewadi early Thursday to pay their last respects. The prominent leader tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati, along with two pilots, a flight attendant, and a personal security officer.

A crowd of grief-stricken people from Katewadi and surrounding villages, joined by NCP workers, chanted slogans in honor of the beloved leader. Locals praised Pawar's significant role in the region's development, reflecting on his contributions to area infrastructure and education.

The community, along with notable figures such as Raj Thackeray and actor Riteish Deshmukh, paid tributes as Pawar's family accepted condolences. His legacy leaves a lasting impact on Maharashtra, where his absence is felt deeply.