China reports 1,759 new COVID cases for Aug 24 vs 1,744 day earlier

China reported 1,759 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 24, of which 390 were symptomatic and 1,369 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,744 new cases a day earlier - 413 symptomatic and 1,331 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-08-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 06:40 IST
China reported 1,759 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 24, of which 390 were symptomatic and 1,369 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,744 new cases a day earlier - 413 symptomatic and 1,331 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 24, mainland China had confirmed 241,036 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero cases for four successive days, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and six local asymptomatic cases with one reported outside quarantined areas, versus none the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 6,203 symptomatic and 8,381 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

