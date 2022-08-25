Left Menu

Over 900 fined for using pressure horns, modified silencers in Delhi in 5 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:51 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Traffic Police has penalised more than 900 people in the last five days under a special drive against pressure horns and modified silencers, officials said on Thursday.

According to data available, 583 challans for using pressure horns and 354 for modified silencers were issued in the city from Saturday to Wednesday.

On Saturday, the police announced it had launched a special drive to penalise motorists who use pressure horns and modified silencers.

The officials said action has been taken against 3,502 people so far this year in a drive against noise pollution.

Since January 1, 1,331 people have been fined for pressure horns, 2,009 for modified silencers, 113 for playing music and 49 for honking in no-horn zones, the data showed.

A senior police officer had earlier said challans would be issued to those found creating noise pollution.

''We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill-effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they stop using modified silencers and pressure horns,'' another officer had said.

