Left Menu

Two children die due to mysterious fever in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:10 IST
Two children die due to mysterious fever in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers, one five years old and another two years old, died due to a mysterious fever in Indore district while another sibling was in critical condition, a health official said on Thursday.

Civic officials have sealed an illegal clinic run by a quack who had treated them initially.

Shivansh (5) and Yuvraj (2), residents of Baigram village, 50 km from here, died on Wednesday.

Both had fever but it was not clear if the cause was viral infection or bacteria and experts were examining the case, said Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali.

Yuvraj's twin brother was undergoing treatment at the government-run Chacha Nehru Hospital here and the doctors suspect that he is suffering from cholera, Dr Ali said.

The quack doctor who had treated the children initially absconded after their death. The authorities sealed his clinic, the official said.

The health department is consulting the administration on whether it was possible to exhume the bodies of the deceased children for post-mortem, Dr Ali said.

Officials are also collecting samples of water from Baigram for examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022