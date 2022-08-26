Left Menu

Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine

PTI | London | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:32 IST
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorise their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants.

In a statement on Friday, Pfizer said it is requesting that the EU drug regulator OK its combination COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now.

Pfizer and BioNTech are asking that the vaccine be given the green light for people aged 12 and over.

The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing whether to clear updated versions of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer that target the subvariant BA.1, an earlier version of the virus that has since been overtaken by BA.4 and BA.5; that decision is expected next week.

If both of Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters are authorised, the company said its adapted vaccines would be available in Europe “as early as September”.

Last week, the UK cleared Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster targeting the BA.1 version of omicron and said it would be included in the country's vaccination campaign for people aged 50 and over beginning next month.

Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked US regulators this week to authorise modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5.

Health authorities hope that the tweaked boosters might blunt the expected surge of COVID-19 this winter, but it's still unclear how effective they might be.

The gamble is that BA.5, or something similar, still will be circulating this the winter and that immunisation with these latest vaccines will still offer significant protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022