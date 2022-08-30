Left Menu

UK health workers to vote on pay offer - union

Tens of thousands of workers in Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) will be balloted over a pay offer, the GMB union said on Tuesday. The union said health workers had been offered a flat rate pay increase amounting to between 1% and 7%.

Tens of thousands of workers in Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) will be balloted over a pay offer, the GMB union said on Tuesday. The union said health workers had been offered a flat rate pay increase amounting to between 1% and 7%. Inflation topped 10% in July. The ballot opened on Tuesday and closes Sept. 27.

"After more than ten years of pay cuts and a gruelling two years on the pandemic front line, NHS staff face yet more punishment from this pay offer," Rachel Harrison, GMB National Officer, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

