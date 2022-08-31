Left Menu

Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 02:33 IST
Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.

Gorbachev's office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

