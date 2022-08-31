U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine boosters retooled for Omicron

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the retooled COVID-19 booster shots of both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech that target the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

Both updated vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all previous COVID shots, as the country prepares for another broad vaccination campaign in the fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)