Left Menu

China reports 1,083 new COVID cases for Sept 14 vs 1,062 a day earlier

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 35 a day earlier, data from the local government showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-09-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 06:43 IST
China reports 1,083 new COVID cases for Sept 14 vs 1,062 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,083 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 14, of which 167 were symptomatic and 916 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,062 new cases a day earlier – 237 symptomatic and 825 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 14, mainland China had confirmed 247,724 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases, compared with 18 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic cases a day earlier, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which had eased anti-virus restriction measures after a strict lockdown for most residents, reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with eight a day earlier. The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 35 a day earlier, data from the local government showed. The city will lift a full lockdown in all districts still facing curbs as a recent outbreak comes under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022