China reports 1,083 new COVID cases for Sept 14 vs 1,062 a day earlier

China reported 1,083 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 14, of which 167 were symptomatic and 916 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,062 new cases a day earlier – 237 symptomatic and 825 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 14, mainland China had confirmed 247,724 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases, compared with 18 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic cases a day earlier, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which had eased anti-virus restriction measures after a strict lockdown for most residents, reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with eight a day earlier. The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 35 a day earlier, data from the local government showed. The city will lift a full lockdown in all districts still facing curbs as a recent outbreak comes under control.

