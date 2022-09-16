China's Shenzhen reports 3 symptomatic, no asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 15
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down from five a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Friday.
Of Thursday's local infections, all were symptomatic and two of them were found outside quarantine areas.
