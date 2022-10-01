Left Menu

Uttarakhand secures second place in Blood Donation Amrit Mahotsav

Uttarakhand secured second place in the blood donor collection under the Blood Donation Amrit Mahotsav organised by the Health department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:01 IST
Uttarakhand secures second place in Blood Donation Amrit Mahotsav
Uttarakhand being honoured on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Blood Donation Amrit Mahotsav was organized across the country from 17 September 2022 to 1 October 2022 as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya honoured Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, who is the Secretary-in-Charge of Medical Education, Uttarakhand on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in a ceremony organized at AIIMS Auditorium in Delhi. The Secretary of Health and Medical health Dr R Rajesh Kumar represented Uttarakhand at the award ceremony.

Dr Saroj Naithani, the Director of Uttarakhand Blood Transmission Council and Dr Sujata Singh, the Officer in charge of Blood Cell were also present on the occasion. Other than them, Dr Atul Goyal, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Government of India and Dr Srinivasan, the Director of AIIMS Delhi were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

