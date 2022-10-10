Left Menu

Maha sees 3,585 swine flu deaths since Jan 1; Pune, Kolhapur lead

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:49 IST
Maharashtra has reported 3,585 swine flu deaths since January 1 this year, a state health department official said on Monday.

Pune leads the list with 46 deaths, followed by 19 in Kolhapur, both in western Maharashtra, he added.

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that was first noticed in pigs.

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness and body aches, with children, pregnant women and elderly being at higher risk of contracting the ailment.

