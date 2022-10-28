Beijing reports 6 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 27

China's capital Beijing reported six symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and three asymptomatic cases for Oct. 27, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 12 symptomatic and five asymptomatic case the day before.

Two cases on Oct. 27 were found outside quarantined areas.

