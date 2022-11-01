WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency
Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:02 IST
The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, the UN agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.
The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.
The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization's
Advertisement