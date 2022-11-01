Left Menu

WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:02 IST
WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, the UN agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.

