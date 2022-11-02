Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 0 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 1

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus case for Nov. 1, down from two a day earlier, and no local asymptomatic cases, down from two the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus one the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 1, unchanged from a day earlier.

