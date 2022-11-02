Left Menu

China strives to control sudden outbreak of COVID infections

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China is striving to control the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the shortest time with the lowest costs, the health commission said on Wednesday.

China should unwaveringly stick to its dynamic zero-COVID policy, the National Health Commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

