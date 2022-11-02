China strives to control sudden outbreak of COVID infections
China is striving to control the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the shortest time with the lowest costs, the health commission said on Wednesday.
China should unwaveringly stick to its dynamic zero-COVID policy, the National Health Commission said.
