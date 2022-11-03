Left Menu

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 50 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 323 asymptomatic cases, compared with 73 symptomatic and 253 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

China reports 3,372 new COVID cases for Nov 2 vs 2,928 a day earlier
China reported 3,372 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 2, of which 581 were symptomatic and 2,791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That is compared with 2,928 new cases a day earlier – 465 symptomatic and 2,463 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 2, mainland China had confirmed 261,552 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 28 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 28 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 23 the day before. Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 50 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 323 asymptomatic cases, compared with 73 symptomatic and 253 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

