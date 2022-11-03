Left Menu

Qatar health workers to ask only medical questions during World Cup -spokesperson

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:32 IST
Qatari medical practitioners will not ask patients about their marital status, religion or any other status when providing medical care during the world cup, a healthcare spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Health care practitioners will only ask medical questions," Yousef Al Maslamani added when asked if patients seeking medical care will be asked if they have had extramarital sex.

