China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier

That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 262,966 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 37 symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases, compared with 32 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 12 the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 111 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 635 asymptomatic cases, compared with 142 symptomatic and 430 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

