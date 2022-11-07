Left Menu

China reports 5,643 new COVID cases for Nov 6 vs 4,610 a day earlier

China reported 5,643 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 6, of which 569 were symptomatic and 5,074 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 4,610 new cases a day earlier – 588 symptomatic and 4,022 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-11-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 06:48 IST
China reports 5,643 new COVID cases for Nov 6 vs 4,610 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 5,643 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 6, of which 569 were symptomatic and 5,074 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 4,610 new cases a day earlier – 588 symptomatic and 4,022 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 6, mainland China had confirmed 264,123 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 41 symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic cases, compared with 43 symptomatic and six asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus two the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 122 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 1,813 asymptomatic cases, compared with 66 symptomatic and 1,259 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022