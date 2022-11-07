Left Menu

Malawi gets 2.9 mln cholera vaccine doses as outbreak spreads

Malawi has received 2.9 million doses of oral cholera vaccine as an outbreak continues to spread across the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF said on Monday.

Reuters | Blantyre | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:48 IST
Malawi gets 2.9 mln cholera vaccine doses as outbreak spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malawi

Malawi has received 2.9 million doses of oral cholera vaccine as an outbreak continues to spread across the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF said on Monday. The vaccine consignment comes as the death toll from the outbreak that started in March rose to 207, Malawi health ministry figures showed.

The WHO facilitated procurement of the oral cholera vaccine with funds from global vaccines alliance Gavi. UNICEF supported delivery of the doses from a global emergency stockpile. Malawi Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda was quoted as saying in a statement by WHO and UNICEF that the vaccination campaign would be carried out over the next few weeks, but no start date was given.

"The campaign will target 2.9 million Malawians comprising of adults and children aged one year and above living in highly cholera-affected districts," Chiponda said. An earlier cholera vaccination campaign in May 2022 reached more than one and half million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022