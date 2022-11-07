Mumbai records 25 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 435

Mumbai on Monday added 25 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall total to 11,54,434, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

The city did not report any fresh coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 19,741, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Out of the 25 new cases, three patients were symptomatic and admitted to hospital, taking the number of such people to 52, it said.

Out of the three symptomatic patients, two were put on oxygen support, taking the number of such patients to five in Mumbai, the bulletin said.

Also, 55 more people recovered from the infection, taking their cumulative tally to 11,34,258 and leaving the financial capital with 435 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,230 new coronavirus tests were carried out in the city, increasing their total to 1,84,83,358, said the BMC.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai was 98.2 per cent, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between October 30 and November 6 was 0.007 per cent, while the case doubling rate of Mumbai improved to 11,131 days, according to the bulletin. PTI ND RSY RSY

