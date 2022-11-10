Chinese Haima Auto says Zhengzhou base heavily impacted by COVID curbs
China's Haima Automobile said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak since October.
The comments were made on Wednesday in response to a question posted on its investor relations platform.
