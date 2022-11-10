Left Menu

France orders poultry indoors as bird flu risk level raised to "high"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:58 IST
France raised its risk level regarding bird flu to "high" from "moderate", it said in a decree published in the official journal on Thursday, thereby forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors across the country.

France has detected a rise in bird flu outbreaks in the past weeks after experiencing its worst-ever bird flu crisis between November and May, with over 19 million animals being culled to stem a severe strain of the disease.

