Guangzhou reports 225 symptomatic, 2,358 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 10

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-11-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 06:16 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 225 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,358 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 10, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Friday.

This compared with 125 symptomatic and 2,430 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is in, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

