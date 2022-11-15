Left Menu

Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 16 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 05:26 IST
Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 16 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 14, down from two a day earlier, and 16 local asymptomatic cases, up from 13 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus one the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 14, unchanged from a day earlier.

