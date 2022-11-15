Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:26 IST
MP logs 3 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 37
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,871 on Tuesday after the detection of three new cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776.

The recovery count increased by eight to 10,44,058, leaving the state with 37 active cases, he said.

With 1,597 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,86,678, he added.

A government release said 13,35,36,688 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 69 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,871, new cases 3, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,058, active cases 37, total tests 3,01,86,678.

