Beijing reports 197 symptomatic, 174 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

China's capital Beijing reported 197 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 174 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 303 symptomatic and 159 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Forty cases on Nov. 15 were found outside quarantined areas.

