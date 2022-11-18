Beijing reports 100 symptomatic, 366 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2022
China's capital Beijing reported 100 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 366 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 17, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with 172 symptomatic and 262 asymptomatic cases the day before.
Forty-five cases on Nov. 17 were found outside quarantined areas.
