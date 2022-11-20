Beijing's Chaoyang district urges residents to stay home Monday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:24 IST
An official of Beijing's Chaoyang district on Sunday urged residents to remain at home on Monday, as a continued rise in COVID-19 infections tests China's strict containment policy.
Chaoyang district is the capital's worst hit in the fresh COVID wave. People had been advised by local government to stay put during the weekend, with numerous restaurants, gyms, beauty salons and other facilities closed.
An 87-year-old Beijing man died on Saturday, mainland China's first COVID fatality since late May.
