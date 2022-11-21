Guangzhou reports 296 symptomatic, 7,885 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 20

China's Guangzhou reported 296 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,885 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 20, government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Monday.

This compared with 200 symptomatic and 8,234 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province’s daily count of new symptomatic infections.

