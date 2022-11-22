Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 253 symptomatic, 7,957 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 21

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-11-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 06:28 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 253 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,957 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 21, local authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Tuesday.

That compared with 296 symptomatic and 7,885 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases that have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

