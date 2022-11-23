Chongqing reports 215 symptomatic, 6,728 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 22
Chinese city Chongqing reported 215 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,728 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 22, local government authorities said on Wednesday.
This compared with 178 symptomatic and 6,157 asymptomatic cases the day before.
