Chongqing reports 215 symptomatic, 6,728 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 22

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 05:55 IST
Chinese city Chongqing reported 215 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,728 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 22, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 178 symptomatic and 6,157 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

