Ghana finance minister says cedi's depreciation affecting ability to manage debt

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:37 IST
Ghana's finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday that the depreciation of the cedi is "seriously affecting" Ghana's ability to manage its debt.
The currency has lost more than 50% of its value this year, he told parliamentarians during a presentation of the West African country's 2023 budget.
