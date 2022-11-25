Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24

China's capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.

