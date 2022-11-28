Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 199 symptomatic, 7,166 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-11-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 06:19 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 199 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,166 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 27, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Monday.

This compared with 146 symptomatic and 7,266 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

