Shanghai reports 20 symptomatic, 158 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 28

Shanghai reported 20 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 28, up from 16 a day earlier, while 158 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 128 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

Six cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with four the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 28, unchanged from a day earlier.

