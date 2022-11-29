Beijing reports 957 symptomatic, 3,429 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 28

China's capital Beijing reported 957 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,429 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 28, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 840 symptomatic and 3,048 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 490 cases on Monday were found outside quarantined areas.

